The UAE Cyber ​​Security Council has warned of various fraud methods, which are carried out through suspicious messages or services that request personal or banking data, calling for blocking these numbers and accounts, and submitting a report when they are exposed to these risks.

The digital government identified four signs of falling victim to electronic fraud, including: fast battery consumption, general slowness of the smart device, sending text messages to contacts or downloading additional applications, and high temperature of the device.

In detail, the Cyber ​​Security Council called for caution against fraud methods, through social engineering, as “the hackers claim that they provide services to attract domestic workers. Therefore, a person should pay attention to the format of the messages they receive, the fake websites and their accounts on the Instagram platform.

He stressed the importance of individuals following the precautionary measures and protecting their personal data in the virtual world, pointing to the Council’s endeavor to repel cyber-attacks and expose the dangers of fake messages, the Internet and others, advising not to send private data and block suspicious numbers, or to submit a report on the “Aman” service via the number 800 2626 .

For its part, the digital government confirmed that the UAE is taking many measures, measures and initiatives to enhance its cyber security, and these efforts include the implementation of a Federal Electronic Network (FEDNET), where the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government implemented a federal network enhanced with a common infrastructure that allows interconnection and data exchange. between all local and federal authorities in the country, and enhance communication channels between them using a unified and secure technological structure.

The network provides a multi-layered security environment that guarantees the highest levels of security in the infrastructure based on Multi-Protocol Coding (MPLS), and provides a secure connection to the Internet for federal government agencies through a dual ISP, allowing for higher throughput.

This service also provides a unified connection to the Internet in the federal entities, which reduces the possibility of exposure to intruder attacks by limiting gaps.

The Federal Electronic Network team is tasked with monitoring and controlling the facts and events of the federal electronic network infrastructure around the clock, ensuring that the necessary measures are taken in the event of errors or violations, regardless of their level.

She drew attention to the importance of the “Cyber ​​Pulse” initiative launched by the Cyber ​​Security Council in cooperation with its strategic partners, as she stated that it is a comprehensive national initiative aimed at spreading the culture of cyber security, enhancing the participation of all members of society, raising their awareness of any suspicious electronic activities that may harm them, and enabling them to use the achievements of Digital technology in a less threatening environment.

The initiative includes a range of events and activities, including training courses, workshops and lectures in the field of cybersecurity and how to counter electronic attacks.

The first phase of the initiative targeted women and the family, and the second phase included college and university students in the country.

• Cybersecurity warns of fraud through suspicious services, led by the recruitment of domestic helpers.

General Instructions

The digital government directed a set of guidelines to protect individuals from electronic fraud, including avoiding publishing private contact data on unreliable platforms or websites, clicking on any link that arrives via any text message, downloading or downloading any applications from unknown sources.

And she emphasized that users should ensure that they keep a backup copy of their personal data, update the smartphone operating system permanently, and follow up on security alerts issued by phone manufacturers.

And identified four signs of falling victim to electronic fraud, including:

■ The battery is running out and consuming at an abnormal rate.

■ General slowdown of the smart device.

■ The device performs automatic tasks that the user has not activated (such as sending text messages to contacts, or downloading additional applications).

■ The device overheats without using resource-intensive applications.

And it advised, in the event of exposure to electronic fraud, not to submit to any threat or make any concessions to the fraudster, and to report immediately through official channels.