Manchester United have been one of the most active teams in the Premier League during the 2024 summer transfer window, with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro so far.
However, after finishing a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last season, it is clear there is still plenty of work to be done in the market before the window closes at the end of August.
Here are four players Manchester United must sign before the deadline.
Although Man Utd have already dipped into the defender market this summer to sign the prodigal Yoro, if you were one of the people unlucky enough to see Casemiro occupy the centre-back role last season, you’ll know they need more than one signing for central defence.
That’s where Matthijs de Ligt comes in.
The defender is available this summer for £42m and considering his high ceiling, he’s a bargain.
Under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax, De Ligt was widely regarded as the most exciting defensive prospect of his generation. Returning to work under Ten Hag could help him fulfil his potential.
With Casemiro’s legs completely shattered last season, Man Utd were left with a gaping hole at the heart of their midfield for the majority of the 2023/24 season. And while the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo eased concerns somewhat in the second half of the campaign, it’s clear that they need hard-working support in midfield.
The right man for this is Manuel Ugarte.
Averaging 4.11 tackles per 90 for PSG last season, as well as completing 91% of his passes, he is the perfect signing for the Red Devils.
Ugarte has apparently already reached a personal agreement, so the deal could be closed very soon.
Manchester United have several options to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, but it looks like they will settle on Noussair Mazraoui.
Given his price tag (£12.7m), his previous successes under Ten Hag at Ajax and his attacking acumen, it’s a move that makes a lot of sense.
Man Utd’s left-back issues were well documented last season, brought on by injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and it’s clear they really can’t afford similar problems in 2024/25.
With Ten Hag clearly unable to rely on Shaw to stay fit for a full season, another left-back option capable of starting in Premier League games is needed. Ferdi Kadioglu’s impressive performances for Turkey at Euro 2024 were proof that he is ready to take the next step in his career.
