(AFP)

4 members of the security forces in southern Sudan, charged with protecting the governor of one of the southern states, were killed in an ambush on a major trade route with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, as the government spokesman announced.

These elements were among the convoy of security forces and police assigned to escort Emmanuel Adel Anthony, governor of Central Equatoria State, where the capital, Juba, is located, and who was traveling by plane to the city of “Yei”.

“The governor was on an official mission to meet the internally displaced in Yei,” his spokesman, Derek Derekson, told AFP.

The ambush took place yesterday afternoon, in southern Juba, on the road leading to “Yei”, which is a major crossroads for trade with the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, according to the same source.

Derekson, who initially announced a death toll of three, later reported the death of one of the wounded. He denounced the “brutal killing of the four bodyguards”, blaming the attack on the “National Salvation Front” led by former General Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

Battles and clashes are taking place on a regular basis in this region between the army and the rebels of the “National Salvation Front”, which did not sign the peace agreement in September 2018, and previously denied its involvement in these ambushes.

This agreement, which was aimed at stopping the civil war that has left more than 380,000 dead and 4 million displaced since December 2013, resulted in the formation of a national unity government in 2020.