Private schools in Abu Dhabi informed the students of the continuation of the hybrid education system during the third semester, with the continued availability of the full distance education option for students wishing not to go to school and receive their lessons online, noting that the third semester will start from April 12. Next, the dates of Ramadan will be applied from the first day of the four-hour working hours from ten in the morning until two in the afternoon.

In detail, private schools sent letters to the students’ families informing them that the spring break will start from Sunday, March 28 to the eighth of next April, so that students will resume their studies on Sunday, April 11, indicating that the timing of Ramadan will be applied from the date of returning to school. .

The schools indicated that the Department of Education and Knowledge announces the required start and end details for the school day during the blessed month of Ramadan, as lessons will start at ten in the morning for school hours and distance education classes, and lessons will end for all students by two o’clock in the afternoon, noting that these dates will start immediately. After the spring break, from Sunday 11 April until Eid al-Fitr.

Schools have provided the option for students to move from hybrid education to fully remote education during the third semester, or to choose a fully remote education system during the month of Ramadan, inviting parents of students wishing to change the education system of their children to inform the class teacher or send an email To the school during spring vacation, so that the school can send the student’s modified schedule details and the changes that have been made to the e-learning platform.

The schools confirmed the continuation of the blended education system as applied in the first and second semesters, and children who receive their education according to the blended education system will remain in their previous groups themselves without any change, pointing out that sibling students in the event that their attendance and departure times differ from school, they can all attend and leave On the date of the youngest among them.

The schools stressed the need for students aged 12 years and over to provide a negative (PCR) test result before returning to school inside the school, upon entering the school, and in the event that a family or one of its members travels outside the country during spring break, health and safety protocols must be followed, and inform The school details the trip, and follow all quarantine procedures upon return to the UAE, as the student in this case will not be able to return to education within the school classroom until after the quarantine period, and present a negative (PCR) test result to the school.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

