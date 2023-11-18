The Emirates Journalists Association and the American University in the Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in building the capabilities of media cadres, exchanging experiences, training, and implementing joint programs, on the sidelines of the activities of the second session of the World Media Congress, which was hosted by the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by the Emirates Journalists Association, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Al Hammadi, and by the American University in the Emirates, University President, Dr. Muthanna Ghani Abdul Razzaq, at the headquarters of the Media Center of the World Media Congress in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Abdul Razzaq announced that the university is offering four full scholarships to outstanding and talented Emirati students to study the Bachelor of Arts program in Media and Mass Communication at the university.

He stressed the university’s keenness, through this memorandum, to strengthen cooperation with the Emirates Journalists Association, which is the umbrella that brings together all journalists at the state level, explaining that the university seeks, through the Center for Continuing Education and Development, to combine efforts in the academic fields, training and media production, to prepare a generation of Young people have awareness of the importance of the journalistic and media message.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Journalists Association appreciated the American University in the Emirates’ provision of scholarships for outstanding students, stressing that such initiatives would provide the opportunity for talented students who wish to study media to obtain a high-level academic education, which would qualify them to join the media labor market. In the country.

He stressed that the association will coordinate with the university to identify candidates for the scholarship, follow up on their academic performance, and ensure the achievement of the desired educational outcomes.

Al Hammadi explained that the Emirates Journalists Association has about 1,500 members working in various press and media institutions in the country, and this memorandum provides the opportunity not only to develop the association’s journalistic cadres, but also provides training opportunities for media students at universities, through training courses and programs that Provided by the association.

The memorandum of understanding concluded by the two parties included provisions on cooperation in the journalistic and media fields between the American University, as an academic body, and the association, as an institution concerned with media activity and training journalistic cadres.

Through this memorandum, the two sides seek to hone the skills of employees, students and workers in related fields, to prepare them among the national cadres in the country, and to provide support for a number of activities and events, in addition to experts and specialists from both sides holding lectures and organizing workshops in the field of media in the two institutions. In addition to examining the possibility of preparing and implementing professional diplomas in journalism, media and strategic communication, joint cooperation in the field of scientific research, and cooperation in the fields of internal and external training for students.