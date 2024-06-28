Riyadh (dpa)

Martin Guastadesino, the agent of Argentine Matias Soli, the Juventus player, said that several Saudi clubs have contacted him to obtain his client’s signature. Guastadesino added – in statements to the Saudi newspaper “Al-Riyadhiyah” – that there are four Saudi clubs that have officially contacted him to obtain the player’s signature.

Soli’s agent added that the clubs that contacted him inquired about the player’s personal conditions and the financial compensation required by Juventus.

Press reports indicated that Juventus had set a price of 40 million euros to sell Sule, with several European clubs, such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and others, expressing their desire to sign the player.

Soli, 20, began his career with Juventus in 2021, participating in 21 matches and scoring one goal, while he shone last season with Frosinone, which he joined on loan, scoring 11 goals in the league and cup championships.