Dozens of classified US documents are now circulating on the Internet.

Images of the classified files appeared on the messaging app Discord in February.

With timelines and dozens of military acronyms, the documents, some marked highly confidential, paint a detailed picture of the war in Ukraine and provide insight into China and its allies.

Pentagon officials have indicated that the documents are real.

The BBC and other outlets reviewed some of the documents and here are the key findings so far:

1. Western special forces operate inside Ukraine

One document, dated March 23, refers to the presence of a small number of Western special forces operating inside Ukraine, without specifying their activities or location. The United Kingdom has the largest contingent (50 agents), followed by Latvia (17), France (15), the United States (14) and the Netherlands (1).

Western governments generally refrain from commenting on such sensitive matters, but Moscow is likely to take advantage of this information, given that in recent months it has argued that it is not only facing Ukraine but also NATO.

Other documents specify when a dozen new Ukrainian brigades, which are preparing for an offensive that could begin in a few weeks, will be ready. They list, in great detail, the tanks, armored vehicles and artillery pieces being provided by Ukraine’s Western allies.

A map shows a timeline assessing conditions on the ground in eastern Ukraine as spring progresses.

According to the Washington Post, a document from early February casts doubt on Ukraine’s chances of achieving military success in its next counteroffensive, saying problems building and maintaining its forces could result in “modest territorial gains.” .

In addition, Ukraine’s difficulties in maintaining its vital air defenses are discussed, with warnings since late February that kyiv could run out of crucial missiles.

Casualties are also listed. One slide mentions up to 223,000 dead or wounded Russian soldiers and up to 131,000 Ukrainians.

Some Ukrainian officials downplayed the leaks, suggesting they could constitute a Russian disinformation campaign. However, there are also signs of frustration and anger over the revelations.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted: “We need less ‘leakage’ considerations [de información] and more long-range weapons to end the war properly.”

2. Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia

The US newspaper The Washington Post obtained access to another document from mid-February, indicating that Egypt had plans to secretly produce 40,000 rockets for Russia.

The newspaper reported that Egyptian President Abdul Fatah al-Sissi told officials to keep production and shipping secret “to avoid problems with the West.”

One official is quoted as saying he would order his people “to work in shifts if necessary because it was the least Egypt could do to pay Russia for previously unspecified aid.”

It is not clear what it refers to.

In January, Reuters reported that Russia’s share of Egyptian wheat imports had risen in 2022, which could be one explanation.

There is no indication that Egypt went ahead with the proposed sale to Russia. It is unknown if the initiative was halted as a result of a direct warning from Washington.

Yet Egypt is one of the largest recipients of US security assistance, worth about $1 billion a year, giving the Biden administration considerable leverage.

An unnamed official, quoted on Egyptian news channels, described the accusation as “totally baseless”, saying Cairo had not taken sides in the war.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin described the accusation as “just another hoax.”

3. South Korea divided over arms delivery to Ukraine

A classified document, seen by the BBC, reveals that South Korea was divided over the decision to sell weapons for use in Ukraine.

The report, based on intelligence signals, details a sensitive conversation between South Korean national security advisers.

They are torn between US pressure to send munitions to Ukraine and their policy of not arming countries at war.

One of the advisers suggests sending the missiles to Poland, to avoid looking like South Korea has given up its position against the United States.

As part of a resupply deal last year, Seoul insisted that the United States could not transfer the shells to Ukraine.

The South Korean government has been reluctant to send weapons to Ukraine for fear of antagonizing Russia.

The leak raised security concerns in Seoul, with opposition politicians questioning how the United States could intercept such a high-level conversation.

4. China experimentally tested hypersonic weapons in February

The Washington Post also found that on February 25, Beijing tested one of its experimental missiles, the DF-27 hypersonic glide vehicle.

The missile flew for 12 minutes at a distance of 2,100 kilometers, according to the documents.

The newspaper reported that the experimental missile had a “high probability” of penetrating US ballistic missile defense systems.

His analysis also included details of a new Chinese warship and a rocket launch in March that would improve China’s mapping capabilities.

