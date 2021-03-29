The Sharjah Private Education Authority issued a circular instructing all private schools in the emirate to set school hours for students during the holy month of Ramadan, according to four controls that take into account the conditions of students, the holy month and parents.

The regulations that it circulated include private schools in Sharjah, and “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of the circular, provided that school hours do not start before 9 am in Ramadan, and that the working hours are not less than three hours and not more than five hours, taking into account the academic stages of students and the conditions of parents. Matters and their needs, taking into account the reduction in school duties that are outside the lessons, and taking into account the reduction of school exams during the holy month.

The authority said that the third semester will start in the month of April, and the dates of Ramadan will be applied from the first day of the specified shift from nine in the morning, provided that the school day per day does not exceed five hours and not less than three hours, indicating that it directed each school to choose a mechanism to set Schedules to be eased for students and parents during Ramadan, according to the regulations of the circular.

In its Circular No. 26 of 2021 regarding the timing of school attendance, it indicated that each school is responsible for announcing the details of the required start and end of the school day during the blessed month of Ramadan, especially the classes for distance education in accordance with the circular controls.

The administrations of private schools in Sharjah affirmed the continuation of the education system as required according to the directives of the authority during the month of Ramadan with the implementation of reducing class times and school duties and focusing on basic materials, and stopping all activities and activities materials during the month of Ramadan, calling for the need for parents and students to cooperate at the same time with teachers during the month of Ramadan. The holy month to come out with distinct educational outcomes.





