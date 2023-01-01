Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the Sheikh Zayed Festival witnessed an intense public turnout that exceeded the barrier of one million visitors, followers and viewers of the festival, who gathered in the Al Wathba area, coming from inside and outside the country, to celebrate the arrival of the new year 2023.

The various activities attracted visitors, especially the huge fireworks and drone shows, where 4 records were broken in the Guinness Book of Records.

The festival squares were crowded with crowds, and the Al Wathba area was filled with followers and viewers of the “drone” and fireworks shows, which lasted for about 60 minutes for the first time, to record the “Guinness Book of Records” for this great achievement.

Amid feelings of happiness and joy, the largest fireworks display and the largest drone show lit up the sky of Al Wathba. The largest fireworks show, which lasted for more than 40 continuous minutes and broke three records in the Guinness Book of Records in terms of quantity, time and shape, won admiration. Visitors, in addition to the largest display of “Drones” using more than 3,000 “Drones”, painted in the sky of Al-Wathba a welcome message for the New Year at the end of its interesting show.

Al-Waleed Othman, an arbitrator of the Guinness Book of Records, confirmed that the Sheikh Zayed Festival was able to break 4 records at the same time, 3 of which are related to fireworks, and a new record for drones, explaining that the most number of fireworks was recorded. A helicopter launches in 30 seconds, the most number of fireworks launched in 30 seconds (wheels), the most repeated fireworks in 30 seconds, in addition to the largest formation of a quick response code by drones.

Othman said: We are pleased to be present at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the New Year’s celebrations, and we extend our congratulations to the organizers of the festival, who used to break records annually in order to please the audience.

documentation

The festival’s audience was keen to document the wonderful moments of the various shows, via their mobile phones, and shared them on social media. The impressive performances were also broadcasted on the festival’s social media.

The Emirates Fountain and laser performances won the admiration of the festival-goers, young and old, with their dazzling musical and laser shows.

The Pavilions of World Civilizations also dedicated many international artistic and folklore shows, turning the festival into a global artistic carnival in celebration of New Year’s Eve, whether by holding concerts on the stages of the Pavilions of Civilizations or by participating in the march of world civilizations that roamed all parts of the festival, presenting popular performances in special traditional clothes. in the participating countries.

The visitors of the Sheikh Zayed Festival expressed their happiness with the international and diverse folklore and artistic events and shows, including the activities of the Heritage Village, the city of entertainment games, the children’s city, the arts area, the “Ko-karting” and “Crazy Car” competitions, the garden of lights and flowers, in addition to the “Selfie Street” area. Confectionery Museum and many others.