And we’re not just talking about the business lease driver. Electric driving is a good idea for everyone.

When you are looking for a new car, you cannot ignore electric cars. Not only do they prove to be a particularly good alternative to the traditional car that we drove until now. But in addition, new models are added to the market every month. So there really is something to choose from.

We know it ourselves, change can sometimes be difficult. But everything around cars is changing. Because that shiny showroom where your previous car rolled out, there are now electric cars waiting for you. Waiting until you too know that electric driving is suitable for you.

There are several reasons why an electric car should be on everyone’s wish list. We name a few!

Electric driving is good for your wallet

We get straight to the point. We can’t start more Dutch than the question: “what does that cost?”. Electric driving has a number of clear advantages. Both when purchasing and using the car.

An electric car has no emissions, which means that up to and including the year 2024, zero euros BPM will be charged on electric cars.

Until the same year, namely 2024, no motor vehicle tax has to be paid. As almost everyone knows who has ever owned a car, that saves a few tens to sometimes hundreds of euros per month.

With an electric car you can also drastically reduce running costs when you can ‘fuel / charge’ at home with solar panels. The price per kilometer driven thus falls below that of petrol or diesel cars.

In addition, the purchase of an electric car is supported by means of the EV subsidy for private individuals. This applies to both new and used cars, both for purchase and lease.

Electric driving is relaxed driving!

Relaxed, comfortable, even on several levels. Almost all electric cars are equipped with an automatic transmission, which in itself already increases comfort. But we are also talking about the convenience of always leaving home with a full battery. The number of public charging stations is now so large that you probably also have one in your street. You might even be able to charge in your own driveway.

It is of course nice that you always leave home with a ‘full tank’ if you can charge at home, but most electric cars nowadays also have a really usable range. And with more than 107,000 public charging points and more than 3,400 fast chargers in the Netherlands, there is almost always a place nearby to charge your electric car.

Electric driving is safe

Of course, every car that goes on the road must meet strict safety requirements. This is no different with electric cars. Electric cars must also pass crash tests. This shows that they are on average as safe or even safer than cars that run on fuel.

The same applies to the fire safety of electric cars. An electric car has no greater chance of catching fire as some believe.

Electric driving is more environmentally friendly than you think

Of course, the direct emissions of an electric car are low if you compare it with the nitrogen and particulate matter that come out of the exhaust of a traditional fuel car. Wind energy and solar energy is in any case more environmentally friendly than using fuel. But energy that is still generated in power plants also emits less nitrogen and particulate matter into the air per kilometer than is released when petrol or diesel is burned in a fuel car.

You have probably also heard that especially the brakes and tires produce a lot of particulate matter while driving. This is also the case with electric cars. But because of the regenerating energy when ‘gas off’, the brakes are used much less in electric cars. The savings for the environment sometimes also come from an unexpected angle!

In short, 4 extra reasons why you can fully bet on electric driving with confidence.

The government would like us to make more use of bicycles and public transport, but if you really need a car, then a zero-emission one.

