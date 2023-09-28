The rising price of lemon is just the latest sign of the end of the so-called “economic miracle” of Peru, the country that led growth in Latin America in the first two decades of this century.

After overcoming the difficulties of the 1980s, when it suffered a serious economic crisis and fell into hyperinflation, the country, thanks to the raw materials boom, began to grow at a rate much higher than its neighbors, rapidly reduced poverty and His case was presented as a model to follow for other developing countries.

In the last decade of the 20th century and the first of the 21st, Peruvian GDP grew by 4.8% on average each year, a trend that, despite some ups and downs, continued until 2020, when the economy suffered the blow of the pandemic. .

The country even seemed immune to permanent instability with five presidents in five years.

Until now.

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) lowered its Gross Domestic Product growth forecasts to 0.9%, the lowest figure in more than 20 years except for 2020 due to the unexpected pandemic.

Although the economic slowdown is shared by neighboring countries such as Chile (-0.3%), Argentina (-3%) or Uruguay (1%), there are their own reasons that explain the abrupt slowdown in Peru.

Here we review 4 of them.

1. Years of decline and an unfavorable international context

In reality, for some years now the Peruvian GDP had not been as dynamic as in the boom years.

Starting in 2015, year-on-year growth was stuck at figures no higher than 4%, except in 2021, when it grew by 13.4% as a result of the rebound after the great collapse of the pandemic the previous year.

Projections for the current year and the following ones confirm a worrying slowdown.

The Peruvian economy is open and very dependent on the outside world. In fact, it depends largely on international clients who purchase its mining or agricultural products and on the arrival of foreign tourists to the country.

The war in Ukraine, the drop in global demand and the disruptions in trade resulting from the rivalry between the United States and China have made it suffer. The internal problems of the Asian giant, which has seen its growth slowed amid doubts about the health of its real estate sector, have not helped either.

Diego Macera, from the Peruvian Institute of Economics, told BBC Mundo that the 0.9% growth figure “is very low for a country that still has the gaps that Peru has.”

Armando Mendoza, from the Peruvian Center for Social Studies (Cepes), points out that “there is a consensus that, for there to be an effective improvement in the quality of life of the population and the reduction of poverty, a growth of one 4%. Below that we are stuck.”

2. A political instability that ended up taking its toll

The current president, Dina Boluarte, is the sixth top president the country has had since 2018.

None of his predecessors in office at this time managed to complete the five-year term established by the Constitution and the majority of living former presidents are in prison or prosecuted in judicial proceedings.

For some time, the economy seemed to continue the growth path begun in the 1990s, even after the election of Pedro Castillo, whom his rivals presented as a danger to investments in the country. Until 2023.

And in this panorama of permanent instability, significant measures have not been approved in Peru for years.

“Peru has not carried out a reform for at least 10 years and gains from previous periods in sectors such as transportation have been lost,” laments Macera.

“At some point the reforms that were not made had to take their toll,” he points out.

The current government, with Congress against it, has little room for maneuver.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Álex Contreras, recently said that Peru remains “a stable economy.” Contreras is confident that the contraction detected in recent months will be corrected in the coming months and affirms that the government “wants to change the course of the country” and promote “reactivation.”

Macera indicates that “the current government arrived in a context of institutional weakness, so not much has been able to be done this year and the priorities in its economic policy are not clearly perceived.”

Mendoza believes that the Executive acts burdened by what he defines as “lack of legitimacy.” Boluarte assumed the presidency after the dismissal and imprisonment of Castillo, of whom she was vice president, but according to polls a majority of Peruvians disapprove of her management and want early elections.

3. The decline of the Peruvian mining sector

Mining is a vital sector for Peru’s economy. In 2022, mining and hydrocarbons accounted for 19.7% of its GDP. Copper and gold are what the country exports the most, and the sector has been the main magnet for foreign investments

And mining also seems to be going through a slump. The latest data from the Ministry of Energy and Mines shows that investment contracted almost 20% in the last year.

Social conflict around emblematic mining operations, such as Las Bambas, in the department of Apurímac, and the obstacles to opening new projects began to deter international investments.

“The pipeline for the new mining projects began to dry up years ago and today we find that some never came to fruition, and others, like Chalcobamba, are advancing very slowly due to conflicts with the surrounding communities,” explains Macera. .

The recurring disputes between mining multinationals and Peruvians who live next to the deposits they exploit are due to the widespread perception that treatment is unfairly favorable to foreign companies.

Mendoza affirms that “since the years of Alberto Fujimori and the commitment to growth based on extractive sectors, privileged sectors have benefited.”

He gives the example of what happens in agro-exports: “There the large producers have all kinds of aid, while no one remembers the small farmers, who are the vast majority.”

The fall in mining investment is especially paradoxical at a time when the world is looking for alternatives to fossil fuels and the price of minerals such as copper or lithium are skyrocketing due to high demand.

“Peru has already definitively lost the lithium train to other competitors and we are shooting ourselves in the foot by not betting on mining,” says Mendoza.

4. The Child

The impact of climate and meteorology is also felt in the economy.

There are already some products that have become more expensive due to climate change. In March the country suffered Cyclone Yaku, which left dozens dead, thousands injured and heavy losses. The cyclone ruined many crops in the north of the country.

In addition, the effect of the El Niño phenomenon has made 2023 the hottest year on record. In Peru it has resulted in an increase in sea water temperature, which fishermen blame for the fact that some species whose fishing is key for local communities have disappeared from the Peruvian coasts.

This was the case of anchovy, which has barely been caught this year.

The price of lemon, a basic product in the country’s cuisine, has also risen significantly.

But the worst of El Niño’s impact could be yet to come. The authorities insist on raising awareness of the risk of downpours and flooding once the rainy season begins in the southern summer months.

But in the potentially affected communities, the State and regional officials are criticized for not adopting the necessary preventions in time.

The consequences: less confidence and less progress

The slowdown in GDP growth has real and tangible consequences on people’s lives, and, combined with other macroeconomic aspects, has made their daily lives more difficult.

“The vast majority of Peruvians who live and work informally have suffered the combined effect of inflation that remains higher than expected with the difficulties of many small businesses to recover their activity after the pandemic,” says Macera.

In Peru, small business and family are often the same thing, since many have no alternative to individual or family businesses to earn income.

In recent years, Peru has become a country with a higher cost of living, with declining investment and growth below what is necessary.

And expectations for the near future are not very positive. Reports also predict very modest growth for next year and the Central Bank survey that measures the confidence of economic actors shows that this is also going down.

“The worst thing is that this year’s data indicates that perhaps we are not suffering a temporary blow, but rather that years of very low growth await us. If so, it will take us decades to correct the inequalities that still exist in Peru,” concludes Macera.

