They stressed that Putin’s absence from the G20 summit, which will be the most important gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, reflects a kind of isolation on the international scene as a result of the Ukraine war.
Concerns about the global economic slowdown, as well as geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine crisis, are at the forefront of the G-20 leaders’ discussions, in addition to issues of food security, energy, strengthening the health infrastructure, digital transformation, and the climate crisis.
The most prominent participants:
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE
- US President Joe Biden
- Chinese President Xi Jinping
- President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Summit Host)
- South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
- New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
- Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca
- Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
- Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida
The leaders of the European Union.. the most prominent of them
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- German Chancellor Olaf Schultz
- The Italian delegation was led by the right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
6 leaders participating for the first time:
- President of South Korea
- British Prime Minister
- German Chancellor
- Prime Minister of Italy
- Australian Prime Minister
- Prime Minister of Japan
What are the tasks of the Russian delegation at the G20 summit?
- Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova: The delegation is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will participate in level meetings and will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.
- We assume that in the current circumstances, we must focus on using diplomatic tools in order to revive the culture of respectful dialogue in the G-20 and to prepare the basic requirements for its return to productive work in the future.
- We are determined to contribute in every possible way to such a development of events, counting on the support of like-minded BRICS partners and other emerging market countries.
4 reasons behind Putin’s absence
Academic and political analyst Arthur Ledekebrick tells Sky News Arabia:
- The Russian president was absent from the summit, but he will remain the focus of attention and talks among the leaders involved in an attempt to end the Ukraine war, which has rocked global energy markets and exacerbated food shortages.
- Avoiding a repeat of what happened at the 2014 summit after Russia took control of Crimea, where he was greatly isolated, putting Putin on the far side of the traditional family image that caused his early departure.
- Putin avoided potential confrontations with the leaders of the US-led Western alliance. His presence meant dividing the group into pro-Americans and others allied with Russia, which might cause embarrassment to other leaders. The Russian president knew he was not welcome.
- The summit comes in light of Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine, its withdrawal from the city of Kherson, and unrest inside the country since the last mobilization decision.
- The absence of the Russian President means his insistence on his position on the Ukraine war.
