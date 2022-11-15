They stressed that Putin’s absence from the G20 summit, which will be the most important gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, reflects a kind of isolation on the international scene as a result of the Ukraine war.

Concerns about the global economic slowdown, as well as geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine crisis, are at the forefront of the G-20 leaders’ discussions, in addition to issues of food security, energy, strengthening the health infrastructure, digital transformation, and the climate crisis.

The most prominent participants:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE

US President Joe Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Summit Host)

South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida

The leaders of the European Union.. the most prominent of them

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz

The Italian delegation was led by the right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

6 leaders participating for the first time:

President of South Korea

British Prime Minister

German Chancellor

Prime Minister of Italy

Australian Prime Minister

Prime Minister of Japan

What are the tasks of the Russian delegation at the G20 summit?

Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova: The delegation is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will participate in level meetings and will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

We assume that in the current circumstances, we must focus on using diplomatic tools in order to revive the culture of respectful dialogue in the G-20 and to prepare the basic requirements for its return to productive work in the future.

We are determined to contribute in every possible way to such a development of events, counting on the support of like-minded BRICS partners and other emerging market countries.

4 reasons behind Putin’s absence

Academic and political analyst Arthur Ledekebrick tells Sky News Arabia: