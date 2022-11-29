Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Ajman Police, identified four main reasons for the occurrence of bicycle and electric scooter accidents, stressing that the department takes legal measures against any violator of the specific instructions and instructions regarding traffic on public roads.

Al-Falasi told Emirates Today that there are four reasons that lead to bicycle and electric scooter accidents: non-compliance with traffic signs and places where bicycles are driven, failure to follow safety factors such as wearing a helmet and fluorescent vest, and failure to use bicycle warning lights.

He added that a large number of bicycle and “scooter” users move in the streets and roads in violation of the specified paths, which leads to accidents that may kill the users.

And he added that the administration monitored serious accidents as a result of collisions of bicycles and cars, explaining that some bicycle users are traveling in the opposite direction, and in those cases the bicycle driver is the cause of the accident because he walked incorrectly, indicating that a large number of bicycle or scooter users are not familiar with the indicative signs. And they don’t have enough information about it. Al-Falasi explained that the administration instructed bicycle and scooter users to follow the preventive instructions to reduce road accidents, and required them to wear helmets, phosphorescent colors, lighting bicycle lights, whether pneumatic or electric, and to follow the tracks designated for walking so as not to be subjected to run-over accidents.

He instructed bicycle and scooter users to walk outside the public road, stressing that following the instructions will avoid accidents for bicycle users, especially since the victim in such accidents is the cyclist.

He pointed out that if any violations of the traffic of bicycle or scooter users are detected, legal measures will be taken against them, indicating that the administration organizes awareness campaigns for bicycle and electric bicycle users.