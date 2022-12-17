The electric car is touted as the future of the automobile, but there are some points to be taken into account when choosing this type of vehicle, which is receiving more and more attention from Brazilian consumers.

According to numbers from Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles (ABVE)the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) type cars, which are driven by energy stored in the battery, reached the number of 7,563 units sold between January and November 2022. In the last month alone, 727 cars were sold, an increase of more than 67% compared to the same month of 2021.

But anyone who opts for an electric car should pay attention to some details.

1 – Better for the environment? Not so much

It is often said that electric cars are better for the environment because they are clean vehicles that do not emit CO2. That may be true with the electric car ready to go, but a volvo study showed that during the life cycle of a car, the electric vehicle produces more than 60% of CO2 compared to a combustion model.

The analysis took into account everything from the extraction of the raw material for building the car, to the production method, logistics, a 200,000 km cycle of use and the disposal of waste and waste produced.

2 – Larger investment

One of the advantages of an electric car is its low cost per kilometer driven, which is up to 70% lower than that of a combustion vehicle.

But to take advantage of this economy, a larger investment is necessary. An example of this is the Renault Kwid, available in both combustion and electric versions. While the model that can be fueled with gasoline or ethanol costs from BRL 66,590, the E-Tech electric version starts at BRL 146,990, a price 120% higher.

It is possible to charge the car battery from a normal socket, but the process will take a long time, so having a Wallbox type charger is important. The cost of this equipment is between R$ 3,000 and R$ 15,000 installed, depending on the model and power.

The installation of this equipment should only be carried out by professionals and include devices that protect against shocks caused by current leaks and against atmospheric surges (lightning). “To install an electric vehicle charger, there are ABNT standards to be followed for maximum safety. And they imply the installation of DR and SPD, in addition to the circuit breaker”, explained Rodrigo de Almeida, CRO of Easy Volt Brazil🇧🇷

3 – A lot of planning to travel

Hitting the road with an electric car is perhaps the biggest change a person will face when opting for this type of vehicle. If the combustion car has a wide range of fuel stations that fill the car’s tank in minutes, in the case of the electric car there are few recharging points on the highways and it takes longer, which requires more planning and patience from the user.

Today it is already possible to make trips between São Paulo and Curitiba, and include a stop to recharge the battery on the way, and take advantage of this moment to eat a snack while your car gains autonomy. Oh, and hope not to have another tram occupying the charger, as these places end up being very disputed for this type of vehicle.

“Travels require planning due to the poor charging infrastructure on the roads. Therefore, the user may have to stay overnight in a hotel that provides a plug if he needs to make an itinerary that exceeds the autonomy of the vehicle”, said Almeida.

4 – Repair cost can be high

Anyone who needs to go to a workshop due to a problem with their electric car should also be prepared for the “heavier” price compared to a combustion car.

Igor Fatel, manager of K2 Imports, a workshop specializing in hybrid and electric cars located in the city of São Paulo, explains. “It ends up being a little more expensive, yes, for two reasons. One of them is that some parts are more expensive, such as the battery that costs around R$ 7 thousand, with models whose item reaches up to R$ 15 thousand. And another is the specialization required to repair these cars, which leads to having few repairers specialized in electric vehicles and raises the cost of labor, ”he explained.

But Fatel makes a caveat. “The vast majority of the cars we serve are produced between 2012 and 2015, while the rest are vehicles that have not had correct preventive maintenance carried out by their owners, such as checking the refrigeration and insulation of the batteries. With preventive maintenance being carried out on time and correctly, the new trams have few problems,” he reported.

A very common question regarding electric cars, especially in Brazil, where it rains a lot in the summer and the roads tend to get flooded: is an electric car safe in the rain? “Yes, totally safe to ride an electric in the rain. In relation to flooding, it is not advisable to place any vehicle in flooded roads, either combustion or electric. The electric car can have problems, like a combustion car, motorcycle or truck. But if you are afraid of an electric shock, you can rest assured that this will not happen”, clarified Igor.