Dubai (Union)

The past few days witnessed the nomination of Ahmed Hossam, “Mido”, the former player and coach of Zamalek, and the current presenter of the programs, to take over the football file in Zamalek, against the backdrop of the change of the temporary committee headed by Major General Imad Abdel Aziz, and the appointment of a new temporary committee for a period of 6 months to prepare the club for the electoral process. Which will be nominated for next September.

After the first meetings of the temporary committee headed by Hussein Labib, the name of Mido was excluded from the nominations for the football team file, and his name was excluded from the committee’s membership, and according to what the follow-ups indicate, this was for 4 main reasons that have emerged during the past periods.

The first of these reasons is Mido’s preoccupation with his work as a sports presenter, which hindered him from continuing his career as a media spokesperson and advisor to Pyramids Club, and thus his apology for not continuing, as Mido prefers to continue his media career for a longer period, which is inconsistent with the position he was a candidate for. Him in pyramids and worked on it for several weeks already.

The second of those reasons is his continued presence as a member of the management of the “Z” club, and his presence in Zamalek will mean the need to give up that membership in the other club, which is what Mido previously declared that he would not accept that.

The third and most important reason is the pressure exerted by a large segment of Zamalek fans, through various social media platforms, to pressure the committee to exclude Mido from the names presented, due to his previous positions as a media, towards Zamalek Club, as well as his positions with Al-Ahly Club, which were explained by Zamalek fans. Conversely, I took a stand on Mido, due to his criticism of Zamalek and not directing criticism to Al-Ahly in the same way, despite the former Zamalek star asserting on more than one occasion that his work as a media person had to be neutral, those assurances that did not convince the fans of Zamalek.

The fourth reason was the crisis of the famous image of Mido with the symbols of the Al-Ahly Club and the Egyptian Sports in Hurghada, for which Zamalek fans launched a fierce campaign of criticism against the former club player because of it, which prompted him to respond in a video on his personal account on Twitter, criticizing this attack because of his photo with Al-Ahly symbols on a cruise.

On the other hand, sources in the temporary committee of Zamalek club suggested that the presence of Hussein Al-Sayed, the former Zamalek goalkeeper, among the members of the committee, facilitates the issue of managing the football file and the first team, as he is the closest candidate to leading this file.