Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Spanish press revealed the real reasons that prompted French international winger Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona striker, to leave Barca. His opinion in recent days for 4 reasons, the first of which was the suffering he and his agent were subjected to when renewing his contract in 2022, as it took months, and the club management tried to pressure him to reduce his salary, by excluding him from participating with the team in matches, had it not been for the insistence of manager Xavi Hernandez. The new technician at the time to include him in the starting lineup.

The second reason is that veteran Portuguese star Deco assumed the position of sports advisor to the team, as the relationship between them was not good, and the latter did not attend the renewal negotiations this year, and it is known that he is the agent of Brazilian star Rafinha, and he wanted to remove Dembele, in order for Rafinha to participate in more time in the matches.

As for the third reason, Dembley feels “betrayal”, as he learned that Barcelona is preparing to conclude a “reciprocal deal” with Paris Saint-Germain, in which “Barca” dispenses with Dembele and Gabi, in exchange for making way for the arrival of Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, although Xavi Hernandez He tried to clarify the situation and calm the player down, but Dembele’s anger did not stop.

The fourth and final reason is that Dembele also felt that quite a few important figures in the Catalan club do not support him, but rather do not mind his departure.

For these four reasons combined, Dembele united his sudden decision to agree to move to Saint-Germain, and even benefited from obtaining a large sum for him and his agent from the value of the deal, which amounted to 50 million euros, and it is reported that he and his agent got nearly half of it, in addition to the better salary that he received. He gets it in the Parisian club.