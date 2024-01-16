Parents of private school students in the Northern Emirates identified four reasons for their children’s transfer to other schools at the beginning of the second semester, which are: their low levels in the first semester exams, the sudden resignations of teachers, their failure to adapt in the classroom with their other colleagues, and the failure of the previous schools to rise to the level. What is required of education, what effect it has on them psychologically and socially, and on their grades.

Emirates Today monitored the spread of advertisements across social media platforms for private schools announcing the opening of registration to receive students during the second semester of the academic year 2023-2024. The advertisements included varying discounts in fees, and the provision of their entertainment and educational services and academic system, to attract students during the second semester. .

Private schools in the Northern Emirates indicated that students’ transfer to other schools during the second semester was due to their families’ search for better schools suitable for their children’s educational level, especially when the students’ families felt that those schools were not at the required level of education.

In detail, the parents of private school students: Ayesh Abu Zarfa, Muhannad Al-Raqimi, and Tayseer Abdo, said that at the beginning of the second semester, they transferred their children to other schools that offer the same curricula, due to their low levels during the first semester, as their grades varied despite the excellence of their level. School, pointing out that the registration of their children at the beginning of the first semester in the previous schools was based on promises from their administrations to improve their children’s performance, and the presence of educational staff with the ability to manage the classes and control their students.

They added that the first semester revealed that some schools were suffering from sudden resignations of teachers, and the inability of these schools to fill the vacancies as quickly as possible by appointing new teachers, which led to a low level of their children in the first semester exam grades, as a result of their lack of clear understanding of the lessons. Some new teachers are unable to convey the information to the student correctly.

They also pointed out that among the reasons are their children’s failure to adapt inside the classroom, and their failure to integrate with the rest of their colleagues, as a result of the teachers’ failure to control the classrooms during classes, the students’ unruliness and their failure to adhere to the student behavior regulations, which resulted in their children’s aversion to studying, adding that the basic solution is To ensure the excellence of their children and to maintain and develop their academic level, they were transferred to other schools during the second semester, characterized by a high level of education and student excellence, job stability for its teachers, and discipline in the classrooms for its students.

On the other hand, officials in private schools: Ahmed Al Kamal, Shihab Aziz, and Radi Abu Samra, indicated that receiving students during the current second semester is based on the first semester certificate, and according to the number of vacant seats in the classrooms, as most of the students who were Their reception and registration were from the primary stage.

They added that personal interviews are conducted with new students and their families, to determine the reasons for their transfer during the second semester, as low grades, frequent teacher resignations, and the lack of adaptation of their children were among the most prominent reasons that forced the students’ families to transfer their children despite the financial cost to them, and they pointed out that The schools have developed individual plans for each new student in order to monitor his strengths and weaknesses, and strengthen them in cooperation with teachers, to raise his level during the second semester. The students will also be integrated with the rest of their classmates in the classroom through their participation in class activities and recreational trips to adapt to the students during The current academic year.

They explained that students’ families are always looking for better schools for their children that are able to control their pedagogical and learning behaviors, raise their academic level, and contribute to their social integration with their classmates in the classroom, because this is one of the basic factors that help in developing the student’s level and academic excellence.

• Private schools: Conducting personal interviews with new students and their families to determine the reasons for their transfer during the second semester.