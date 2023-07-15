The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the employee appointed in any of the ministries or government agencies, according to the full-time pattern, is entitled to an annual leave with a total salary, of about 30 working days for the incumbents of the special degree (B) and above and those of similar status, and 22 days for the rest of the employees. Jobs, pointing out that the head of the federal entity may summon the employee from his annual leave, if the work interest so requires, provided that the remaining days of leave are transferred to him according to the approved procedures.

The Authority specified, in the executive regulations of the Human Resources Law of the Federal Government, four reasons that deny the employee the right to annual leave, as he is not entitled to annual leave for the duration of the study leave or the educational mission that he spent during the year for which the leave is requested, as well as for the period of his absence from work (without a wage). Nor may he request it for a period spent in prison in implementation of a judicial ruling (in cases where termination of service is not decided), and finally for the employee’s service period during the probationary period, in the event that his service ends during this period for any reason.

The employee may take the annual leave all at once or divide it into periods, with the approval of his direct supervisor, and he may also combine the annual leave with any other leave he is entitled to, pointing out that in the event that the period he is entitled to from the annual leave differs, due to his promotion or modification of his grade, the amendment is made. His annual entitlement is in proportion to the period starting from the issuance of the promotion or grade amendment decision.

The regulations stated that the employee may not claim that the sick leave is calculated, if it occurred during his annual leave, but in the event that the sick leave that the employee obtained extends beyond the annual leave, then the remainder of the sick leave is calculated starting from the day he is scheduled to return to work after the end of the annual leave. .

The regulation established five main provisions for regulating the annual leave in the federal government agencies, as it required the employee to exhaust his annual leave during the year for which it is due, and if he was unable to obtain the balance due in full for that year due to urgent work requirements and conditions, he must exhaust a period of no less than Half of the annual leave period due to him, and it also authorized the employee to carry forward half of the annual leave balance due to his job grade and not exhausted to the following year, and in this case he does not benefit from what exceeds that.

The provisions of the annual leaves also included that the employee who joins the national and reserve service may exhaust his annual leave balances due to him for the period of his joining the national service within a maximum period of December 31 of the year following the year in which his national service period ends, or grant him a cash allowance for those leaves. If the employer deems it so, and the cash allowance is paid according to the basic salary, and taking into account this exception, the employee is not entitled to a cash allowance for the remaining and unused balance of his annual leave, during his service, while in the event of the termination of the employee’s service, he is paid a cash allowance for the balance of his annual leave Legally due according to the basic salary.