Dubai (Etihad)

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Ladder Cycling Championship announced the holding of 4 races within the eighth session of the championship, which is organized by the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Procurement and Financing. It is considered the largest event of its kind in the world in terms of amateur bicycle racing in terms of levels of participants and prizes offered. And diversity in racing.

This came in the first meeting held by the committee, headed by Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, CEO of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Procurement and Finance, in the presence of members of the Supreme Committee and members of the subcommittees: Mohammed Abdullah Al Musa, Majid Abdul Rahman Al Bastaki, Rami Bassam Al Nabulsi, Hashr. Subih Al Falasi, Jassim Muhammad Al Jasmi, Rashid bin Mejren, Abdullah bin Aboud, and Razzaz Ali.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi extended the highest expressions of thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for His Highness’s unlimited support for the event, and his paternal directives to continue organizing the tournament and continue working to develop it in every edition. At the level of diversity of races and attracting the strongest participants to achieve the championship’s goals in developing cycling and increasing the experience of riders, as well as spreading the practice of this sport, which has great benefits for the health and vitality of its practitioners, and making optimal use of the facilities provided by the rational government for practicing cycling in all locations of Dubai, including the Seeh area. The staircase is at the heart of this desert nature reserve, the largest of its kind in the world.

The Supreme Organizing Committee approved the holding of four races for the eighth season, which will be held during the period from December 5 to February 24, 2024, which are: the Emirati men’s amateur race, the men’s elite race, the open desert race, and the women’s race, the dates of which and the special technical regulations will be announced later. With it.

The committee reviewed the work plan in terms of applying the best organizational practices, reaching all cycling practitioners, and facilitating their registration procedures to participate in each race, similar to previous years, in a way that contributes to motivating participants to optimally prepare for the championship and raise the strength of competition in light of the continuous development that we have witnessed in each edition. With preparations for the teams and riders to be on the podium.

The organizing committee was keen to organize various types of races for amateurs and elites for men and women, as well as the desert race, with the aim of empowering all levels of participants and providing them with support to practice this important sport and shine and develop in it by organizing competitions for more than one category, and for the organization to be in an ideal atmosphere and wonderful places, which increases Athlete efficiency.

The committee reiterated the importance of cooperation with success partners from government institutions and private entities in order to ensure that the event is organized according to the highest standards, in a way that reflects the bright image presented by the Salam Championship since its launch as a sporting event aimed at stimulating the practice of sports as a way of life in our society.