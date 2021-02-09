Many workers in the construction industry, agriculture, seafarers, public services (electricity, gas, equipment, SNCF, etc.), market vendors, municipal service personnel, etc. are exposed to extreme cold because of their work outdoors or in unheated or little heated premises.

Others may work in insufficiently heated premises and ask themselves the following questions.

In all cases, the work situation of employees exposed to winter cold must be taken into account by employers. Otherwise, a right of withdrawal may be exercised.

Do employees have the right to withdraw at a certain temperature or if the cold is a risk?

What is the regulatory framework for refrigeration in the workplace? The answer to this question can be found in the labor code. As for the heatwave, their employer has an obligation to ensure the safety and protect the health of their employees (whatever their contracts: CDI, CDD, Interim, seasonal, precarious, mission etc.). This is what the article says L4121-1 of the labor code.

But this one does no temperature below which there is danger or risk and therefore employees’ right to withdraw. It provides that “the employer takes the necessary measures to ensure the safety and protect the physical and mental health of workers. These measures include:

the establishment of an organization and appropriate resources,

adaptation of these measures to take account of changed circumstances and tend to improve existing situations. “

Which means that thehe “extreme cold” risk must be taken into account in the single occupational risk assessment document.

The article R4444-5-8 ° of the labor code clearly states that “when carrying out the risk assessment, the employer takes into consideration … special working conditions, such as low temperatures”. He must then give instructions to this effect – article R4461-3 of the labor code.

The cold is also one of the 10 risk-stress factors, under extreme temperatures.

Is there a temperature threshold?

No ! The labor code does not mention a temperature threshold below which there is a risk for employees. You read it in the article R4444-5-8 ° above, it is about low temperatures which can be influenced by wind and humidity. On the other hand, several articles of the labor code set the rules in relation to these low temperatures:

in outdoor workstations, employees must be protected against atmospheric conditions considering that rain and wind can lower the temperature – article R4225-1 of the labor code,

the work equipment and premises, including their annexes, must be adapted to avoid the risk of “extreme cold” – articles R4213-7-and-R4213-8 of the labor code,

closed rooms assigned to work must be sufficiently heated – article R4223-13 of the labor code,

rooms used for the accommodation of workers in the workplace must be heated so that the temperature does not fall below 18 ° C – article R4228-28 of the labor code.

What measures must the employer take?

The employer must take the measures recommended by the Direccte (regional business directorates,

competition, consumption, labor and employment) which you can consult here. They can be specific as in the construction industry which provides for measures that you will find here. These preventive measures can serve as an example in other sectors where work is carried out outdoors.

What right of withdrawal for employees?

The right of withdrawal is provided for in the labor code in articles L4131-1 and D4132-1.

Employees can therefore refer to it, alert their employer and elected representatives of the Social and Economic Committee (CSE). And, nothing is moving, withdraw from their workstations.

Despite the measures taken or for lack of having stopped them, some employees may feel ill (fever, malaise, refrigerated etc.) or in danger (frost, slippery ground etc.). They can then exercise a right of withdrawal. If there are elected members of the CSE in the company, they can intervene to demand this right of alert or withdrawal.

No sanction or deduction of salary may be taken against them. When this is the case in particular because the employer considers the withdrawal to be abusive, it is up to the Prud’hommes to decide.