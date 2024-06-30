The Fujairah Research Center of the Fujairah Environment Authority conducts multidisciplinary applied research, with the aim of protecting marine ecosystems and aquatic biodiversity, in addition to monitoring the effects of natural and human pressures and risks on the marine environment, and is represented in four programs: whale monitoring, turtle rehabilitation, and coral reef restoration. Marine environment monitoring.

The center stated that marine research will work to sustain marine resources, and provide long-term scientific data and a knowledge base for marine ecosystems in Fujairah.

Marine research at the Marine Research Center aims to provide long-term scientific data and a knowledge base for marine ecosystems in the emirate. Through this research, the Center also seeks to explore and monitor the biological, chemical and physical characteristics of the marine ecosystem, in addition to studying and understanding marine life and protecting it from human threats. Such as protecting it from pollution and depletion of fish resources, and working to ensure the sustainability of marine resources.

The center pointed out that it is working to conduct research on fisheries resources and the entire marine ecosystem, and to make relevant information available to responsible parties for sustainable development. Support is also provided to develop and implement a strategy to preserve the marine environment in Fujairah, and to act as a repository for information and samples related to the marine ecosystem. In addition, the Center cooperates with national and international institutions and organizations to develop human resources in the field of preserving and sustaining the marine ecosystem.

The study of fish diversity for the management and conservation of marine ecosystems includes collecting data on fish species landed from commercial and non-commercial fisheries, taking DNA samples, identifying the collected samples and cataloging the fish information and adding it to the database. Acoustic recordings collected in Fujairah marine waters are also used to study the seasonal and spatial distribution of marine mammals.

The center pointed out that Fujairah waters host a variety of marine and coastal ecosystems with a rich and increasing biodiversity. These sites are among the most important areas that have been exposed to pressure from various human activities, and they are of great scientific, cultural and economic value to the emirate. The center added that it is conducting an ongoing assessment of the diversity of marine organisms such as seashells, fish, marine reptiles, birds and marine mammals, with the aim of understanding and protecting marine ecosystems and studying the behavior, space and essential areas used by dolphins for resting and feeding.