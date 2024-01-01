The UAE digital government has identified programs that allow students to obtain scholarships, including the scholarships and scholarships program for citizens, the mission program, and the scholarships program for international students, in addition to the “Geniuses of Arab Space” program, noting that many government agencies provide programs for higher education and scholarships. Tuition for citizen students inside and outside the country, according to certain conditions.

Study scholarships for citizens

In detail, the digital government of the UAE has specified a number of scholarships and scholarships for citizens, including scholarships for the Ministry of Education, where the Ministry provides the option of external scholarships for academically distinguished Emirati students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies outside the country in a number of internationally recognized universities, and scholarships for the Department of Education. And knowledge, as the department provides a distinguished educational opportunity for Emirati students who excelled academically to enroll in bachelor’s programs at leading international universities.

She pointed out that the scholarships for citizens include the “Masar” scholarship program, attracting and sponsoring citizen high school graduates to obtain academic qualifications in financial and accounting studies, and other specializations in the most prestigious accredited universities in the country, and the “Intlaq” scholarship program for high school graduates who plan to continue their education in Field of science and engineering.

“Mission” program

The UAE Digital Government explained that the “Mislah” program comes within the framework of the strategy of the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector and Digital Government, to develop human resources specialized in the field of communications and information technology, as the Authority launched “Mislah” with the aim of enhancing the role and status of the national education sector through support and sponsorship. Academically distinguished students, to advance the country’s education process in various scientific specializations, which are built primarily in light of the country’s needs, and also come in response to the growing demand for national human resources specialized in the communications sector and related fields. The Authority has invested large sums of money in the “Bisha” program to enroll hundreds of students. They hold master’s degrees in prestigious universities inside and outside the country.

Scholarships for international students

She pointed out that some universities in the United Arab Emirates offer scholarships to international students (from abroad), and this is based on mutual agreements between the government of the UAE and other countries. You can inquire from the embassy or consulate of an international student about scholarships available in universities and colleges in the country. The UAE.

“Geniuses of Arab Space” program

The UAE Digital Government stated that the “Geniuses of Arab Space” program is supervised by the Emirates Space Agency, and provides intensive specialized training targeting Arab youth, including specialized scholars, researchers, scientists, innovators, and inventors with creative, creative minds. The duration of the program is three years, interspersed with comprehensive theoretical and practical training and practical participation. In the current and future projects that the UAE Space Agency is working on.

The program aims to embrace and nurture a distinguished group of Arab talents and geniuses, train and qualify them in space sciences and technologies, and equip them with the skills, capabilities and experience necessary to work in the space industries sector and to benefit from the future opportunities that this vital sector holds at the regional level, and to be part of an elite group of exceptional Arab minds. Which constitutes a qualitative addition to the global scientific community.

Advantages

The “Geniuses of Arab Space” program offers a list of special benefits to the Arab scientific talents and competencies that join it, including: providing them with specialized training in space science and technology within the highest scientific standards in the world, a three-year stay in the UAE covered by costs, and their obtaining educational scholarships and incentives. Financially, contributing to building an advanced satellite group in the Emirates, providing future professional opportunities for them, in addition to giving them the opportunity to participate with Emirati research and scientific teams in a number of programs and projects related to space technology in the country.