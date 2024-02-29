The digital government in the UAE has identified four steps that must be followed in such cases: In the event of loss, theft, or damage of the Emirates ID card, first: visit the nearest customer happiness center affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to report the incident and request a new card bearing the same fixed ID number, and second: after reporting the incident, you can submit a request. Replace a lost or damaged one through customer happiness centers and approved printing offices or through the Authority’s smart application, and third: paying the fees, as the customer must pay 300 dirhams when the card is lost or damaged, in addition to the application submission fee of 70 dirhams if submitted via Printing offices, or 40 dirhams if submitted “online” through the electronic form on the authority’s website, and if the immediate service is requested, an amount of 150 dirhams is added, and the card is obtained from the authority’s main customer happiness centers. Fourth: receiving the ID card, where it is replaced. The card has the same validity period as the remaining validity of the replaced card. The report stated that the Authority will inform the customer immediately of the developments in the request through SMS, and the expected date of receipt. Usually, a replacement for a lost or damaged item will be issued within 48 hours of submitting the request, and within 24 hours for customers applying for immediate service.

The country's digital government confirmed, in a report published recently, that in the event of loss, theft, or damage to the Emirates ID card, its owner must refer directly to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, and request the issuance of a replacement for the lost or damaged one.

The report indicated that the Authority will suspend the effectiveness of the old, lost card, and issue a stamped certificate bearing the ID number, and everyone must also bring the original ID card to be replaced for damaged replacement transactions.

He pointed out that when reporting an incident of damage, loss or theft of the ID card, the customer must ensure that he brings the necessary documents to prove his identity, noting that citizens must present an original passport and family book, and nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries must provide proof of their residency. In the UAE, residents must bring their original passport, along with a valid original residence visa.

If the lost or damaged card is for a child under the age of 15, the guardian must bring the child’s birth certificate, along with a colored personal photo with a white background.