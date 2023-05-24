The Emirates Foundation for School Education directed the heads of student affairs units and academic advisors in public schools to take four important measures for students who failed to obtain an acceptable performance percentage in the third (secondary) cycle in the results of the first and second semesters, in the framework of monitoring the quality of life of students with exams approaching. The third and last semester of the current academic year, and in support of students.

The procedures consisted of conducting a case study for all targeted students to find out the reasons for the decline in the academic level, holding individual meetings for students to determine their needs and providing them with the necessary guidance, and implementing specialized workshops for students aimed at stimulating motivation to learn and optimal preparation for the exams of the third semester.

In its procedures, it emphasized the periodic follow-up of students through academic level measurement forms, in addition to holding meetings with the parents of the concerned students to find out the reasons for academic delay and provide the necessary support for their children, as the exams are scheduled to be held during the period from the seventh of next June, and will continue until the 16th. from the same month.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that it is in order to achieve the principle of supporting the quality of life in education, and to enhance the feeling of satisfaction and happiness in the educational environment among our students, and to consolidate their integration into it, and to achieve the concept of sustainability of education, and to enhance positivity in the government education system, and to build bridges of communication with the pillars of the educational field with its elements. All, and as reflected in the final outcome on the progress of the level of education and the improvement of its outputs, put in the hands of the educational field the policy of evaluating students and the controls for applying exams for the academic year 2022/23, and the time programming for its three semesters, to introduce the basic methods and methods for evaluating student results, and the mechanism for conducting central quarterly exams In all public schools, and the roles of all elements of the educational system, especially the school staff, students, and parents.

The Foundation indicated that the various types of assessments are diagnostic, formative and summative, in proportion to each stage of study, and for the evaluation policy in the Emirati school to be effective and able to measure students’ performance by focusing on a holistic view of a student who is free of difficulties and is able to face difficulties. Future challenges and variables, the Emirates Foundation for School Education envisages with this policy measuring the impact, verifying students’ acquisition of learning outcomes using the best methods and methods of assessment and smart measurement, and monitoring students’ academic and cognitive progress during the academic year, and the percentages of the three semester exams will be distributed at the end of the academic year to achieve balance Required.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education was keen to make this policy flexible, as it gives the student three equal opportunities to take the exam during the academic year. As for the re-examinations, they will be held once at the end of the academic year, for students from grades four to twelve, according to the conditions described in the evaluation policy.

The Foundation stated that public school principals and school staff will be the main communication link with parents regarding inquiries related to the evaluation policy and related controls.

