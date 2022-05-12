On Thursday night, Egyptian security sources announced that two police officers with the rank of major general and two of their members were killed in a traffic accident in the vicinity of Edfu Center in the southern governorate of Aswan.

The security sources said that Major General Montaser Abdel Naim, Major General Ahmed Mohy, and two policemen were on their way from Cairo to Aswan, to perform a security mission, and the car they were traveling in overturned after one of its tires exploded.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution was notified of the incident, and it investigated its circumstances.