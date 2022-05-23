Tigres was eliminated at the hands of the Liga MX champion team, Atlas. The felines have already started their vacations and will not return to training until June 10 when the auriazules start doing their medical tests for the Apertura 2022 tournament.
Miguel Herrera’s men have stayed twice in the ‘line’, in the last tournament against León they stayed in the same semifinal instances as in this tournament. It should be noted that despite being eliminated, those from San Nicolás de los Garza sealed their ticket to the 2023 Concachampions, for which the “Piojo” will have a greater task next year to put the auriazules on the international map again.
For their part, there are four players whose contract with the team expires, Guido Pizarro recently renewed his contract for two more years and will continue until 2024 with the cats. For their part, there are four soccer players who this year expire on their contracts: Javier Aquino has a contract until December 31, 2022 and at the moment he has not had any renewal talks, for his part Diego Reyes’s contract expires on June 30, that is, a little more than a month, Raymundo Fulgencio also has a contract until the same date as “Flaco” and finally Francisco Venegas has a contract until the last day of the year 2022.
Who will leave Tigres de la UANL? At the moment the possible departures of the players are unknown and in the coming days more information on departures and possible arrivals could be obtained.
#players #contract #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply