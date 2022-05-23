Miguel Herrera’s men have stayed twice in the ‘line’, in the last tournament against León they stayed in the same semifinal instances as in this tournament. It should be noted that despite being eliminated, those from San Nicolás de los Garza sealed their ticket to the 2023 Concachampions, for which the “Piojo” will have a greater task next year to put the auriazules on the international map again.

Tigres has four contract expirations for this year. Who should go out? ? pic.twitter.com/xAX7Cy9YEx – Soccer Addicts MX (@AdictosAlFutMX) May 23, 2022