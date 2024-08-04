Real Madrid faces the 2024/25 season as champions of Europe and Spain, and has just signed the best footballer in the world.
Los Blancos have plenty of players capable of helping them win another La Liga and Champions League double next season, and here’s our pick of four who could help do just that.
Let’s get the most obvious choice out of the way first.
If Kylian Mbappé, the world’s best footballer, plays at anything close to his level in his debut season, then Real Madrid will likely win another La Liga title and a 16th Champions League.
That’s how good it is.
He can win any game in the blink of an eye.
Despite contributing 24 goals in all competitions during Madrid’s double-winning season, heading into the 2024/25 campaign Rodrygo appears to have fallen through the cracks.
And while Mbappé will continue to dominate the headlines in the future, that doesn’t mean Rodrygo won’t be contributing in a big way.
The switch to a 4-3-3 to accommodate the signing of Mbappe will likely help the Brazilian’s play considerably, with Rodrygo being far more effective playing as a right winger than a centre-forward (the role he played for much of last season).
It is quite surprising that a player like Arda Guler, one of the best young talents in the world, is not guaranteed playing time at club level.
But that’s how incredible Real Madrid’s current attack is.
And while Guler won’t be the first, second or even third name on the teamsheet, he can certainly still make a big contribution for Madrid throughout the 2024/25 campaign.
When Ancelotti needs to rotate when Madrid are inevitably in the latter stages of the Copa del Rey and Champions League, Guler will be a player he calls upon regularly.
With Alphonso Davies rumoured to be on the move for Real Madrid as a free agent next summer, it appears it is now or never for Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Ferland Mendy will be hoping to stay fit and prove to the club’s hierarchy that he is the right man to take over at left-back in the immediate future.
