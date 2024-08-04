If Kylian Mbappé, the world’s best footballer, plays at anything close to his level in his debut season, then Real Madrid will likely win another La Liga title and a 16th Champions League.

That’s how good it is.

He can win any game in the blink of an eye.

And while Mbappé will continue to dominate the headlines in the future, that doesn’t mean Rodrygo won’t be contributing in a big way.

The switch to a 4-3-3 to accommodate the signing of Mbappe will likely help the Brazilian’s play considerably, with Rodrygo being far more effective playing as a right winger than a centre-forward (the role he played for much of last season).

But that’s how incredible Real Madrid’s current attack is.

And while Guler won’t be the first, second or even third name on the teamsheet, he can certainly still make a big contribution for Madrid throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

When Ancelotti needs to rotate when Madrid are inevitably in the latter stages of the Copa del Rey and Champions League, Guler will be a player he calls upon regularly.

Ferland Mendy will be hoping to stay fit and prove to the club’s hierarchy that he is the right man to take over at left-back in the immediate future.