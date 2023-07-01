Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Board of Directors of the Judo Federation, headed by Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Dari, approved the participation of 4 young players to represent the UAE national team in the fifteenth Arab Sports Games, which will be hosted by Algeria from 5 to 15 July.

The decision of the Board of Directors to participate in young players came in response to the recommendation of the technical staff to participate in the youth team players instead of the first team, in a manner that does not contradict the preparation program for the first team, which is subject to a pre-preparation program until the end of 2023, which includes a number of external camps and international participation in the framework of preparations for the Olympics. Paris 2024.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari announced that the UAE Judo Team delegation to the Arab tournament will be headed by Mohammed Jassim Al-Sajwani, Assistant Secretary and Local Judo Supervisor, and includes Shaaban Al-Sayed, Technical Director of the Federation, and Jaafar Al-Nakhli, coach of the youth team, and 4 players from the youth team are: Khaled Walid in the underweight category. 66 kg, Saeed Al Naqbi under 73 kg, Khalifa Al Hosani under 81 kg, and Mansour Abdul Rahman over 100 kg.

The President of the Federation stressed to the mission before its departure the need to benefit from this participation, which comes within the preparations of the age teams to host the Arab Championship for junior and female teams, young men and women, and the Arab Championship for Clubs for different age groups, which will be held in Fujairah during the period from 16 to 20 November next, and other Arab participations that Approved by the Executive Office of the Arab Judo Federation.