Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly club is competing in the West Asian Club Table Tennis Championship, currently held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, representing the UAE, after the end of its successful local season 2021-2022, during which it celebrated a historic double after crowning the men’s league title for the first time after nearly a quarter of a century after the first season 1998-1999. , before adding to his record of achievements the title of “President’s Cup”.

During the participation, “Al Fursan” is represented by 4 players led by internationals Faisal Abbas, Abdullah Al Balushi and Salah Abdel Hamid, along with the Russian professional Kyrlos Sykhov, ranked 52 in the world, while coach Hamid Hafez leads the team’s training. Which had previously announced the sponsorship of the table tennis team at Shabab Al-Ahly Club, in the West Asian Club Championship.

The Al-Ahly youth delegation had a meeting with Ahmed Ali Al-Balushi, the country’s ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which he expressed his wishes for success for the knights to participate in West Asia. On the other hand, Khaled Darwish, director of the club’s gyms and head of the Al-Ahly youth mission, was keen to hand over the club’s shield to the ambassador.

The current participation of Al-Ahly youth in the West Asian Club Championship follows the positive results of the UAE table tennis team in the same tournament, during which it won 7 colored medals, while the international Abdullah Al Balushi, the player of the men’s national team and the current “Al Fursan” star, qualified for the Asian finals in Thailand in Next September or October.