COP28 represents a decisive and pivotal station for union, work and achievement, in order to forge a common future, mobilize efforts and strive to achieve consensus among leaders and individuals from around the world to find concrete and effective solutions that achieve the goals of climate action. The UAE action plan focuses on developing a road map for building a sustainable future. And resilient to the world through four pillars, which include accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, improving the performance of climate finance, preserving people and improving lives and livelihoods, and ensuring that everyone is fully included. During the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, the UAE plays a leading role in facilitating the parties concerned to reach consensus on a clear road map to accelerate the achievement of an orderly, just and responsible transition in the energy sector and the application of the “non-compliance” approach. Leave no one behind” to ensure everyone is included in climate action, as the conference seeks to reshape its course with the attendance of more than 70,000 participants, including heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives of non-governmental organizations, the private sector, indigenous peoples, and youth.

COP28 will provide a platform that enhances global efforts and allows stakeholders to provide practical solutions, through these pillars, to maintain the possibility of achieving the goal of avoiding the global temperature rise exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.