Ciudad Juarez.- In the early hours of yesterday, the lifeless body of a man was found, wrapped in a blanket, in the southeastern part of the city, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The body was found on Rafael Preciado Hernández and Hacienda Del Encanto streets in the Manuel Gómez Morín neighborhood, where police officers initially arrived in unit 506 and saw a bundle wrapped in a blanket lying on a dirt road, said a SSPM coordinator.

The victim was wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans, his hands were tied with a white electrical cable and there were signs of blows to his head.

Near the scene, police had access to videos from a security camera in a business, where two men could be seen leaving the body, who escaped aboard a white or gray Chevrolet Malibu.

At dawn, another man was beaten to death and his body was dumped in the street in the Héroes de la Revolución neighborhood, where it was located by municipal police.

The homicide occurred at 5:55 a.m. on Juan Cobos and Joaquín Castellanos streets, where police from the Southern District found the body of a man with his head smashed by blows and signs of torture, said a commander of the SSPM.

The body was found outside a house and in front of a parked personnel carrier, with his pants down to his knees, the municipal police officer said.

He was apparently killed elsewhere and abandoned there, he said.

Later, security forces went to a house in the Parajes de Oriente neighborhood to respond to a report of homicide and fire, state police reported.

A woman asked for help from the authorities because she found her brother dead from cuts, and who was lying at the entrance of the house located on the streets of Custodio de la República and Desierto de Victoria.

Upon arriving at the home, police found the body of a man identified as Lucio Ramírez López, 55, who was lying face down at the entrance of the building with multiple stab wounds to the back, arms, neck and left side.

The house was damaged because it had been set on fire, so firefighters arrived on board fire extinguisher number 16.

The house was secured by state agents and handed over for processing to field criminalistics experts and investigative police belonging to the Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern District Attorney’s Office.

In the afternoon, a man was found in the El Sauzal area with a gunshot wound to the head and died while being taken to a hospital for help.

A citizen reported to the authorities, through the emergency number 911, that he had found a man wounded by a gunshot in a field located on the streets of Hermenegildo Luna and Otachique, around noon.

Unit 741 was dispatched to respond to the report and officers confirmed that the man was injured, unconscious and had a wound that had pierced his head, said a commander of the SSPM.

URGE paramedics on board ambulance 1072 transferred the injured man to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing at the scene, which was packaged as evidence.



