Four people were killed in a violent crime in southern Germany on Friday, police said.

A police spokesman said that four people had been found dead in the town of Welheim (50 km) southwest of Munich, including the alleged killer.

Police said they believe, based on initial investigations, that a 59-year-old man killed two women, 57, and a 60-year-old man, and then killed himself.

She explained that the 60-year-old man was found in the garden of an apartment building on Friday afternoon. Two hours later, the alleged killer was found on a park bench.

The police added that they eventually found two women in the home of the 59-year-old man, explaining that they had been “seriously injured” that cost their lives.