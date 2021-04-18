Four people were killed when a small plane carrying tourists fell near the French capital, Paris, on Sunday.

According to the French News Agency (AFP), according to the local firefighting forces, the plane fell in the Seine-a-Marin area, east of Paris, in a field about 50 meters from the road.

The wreckage was found at two o’clock this afternoon, and according to the first statements, the plane was on a training flight that took off from Beauvais International Airport, located about 80 kilometers south of Paris, and the cause of the accident is still unknown.