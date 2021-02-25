Four people were injured, between medium and minor, yesterday, as a result of an accident that damaged a truck and collided with a vehicle on Khor Fakkan Street in Sharjah.

National ambulance crews, Sharjah police, and civil defense teams responded to the scene of the accident, where all the injured were treated at the scene of the accident, and transferred to Khorfakkan Hospital. The National Ambulance appealed to drivers to exercise caution while driving, adhere to traffic and safety guidelines and speeds specified on the roads, and to leave sufficient distance between vehicles, in order to preserve the safety of everyone.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

