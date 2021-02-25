Today, national ambulance crews, along with Sharjah Police and civil defense teams, responded to a truck deteriorating accident as a result of a collision with a vehicle on Sharjah Khorfakkan Street, resulting in 4 injuries, ranging from medium to minor, all of them were treated at the scene of the accident and transferred to a hospital Khorfakkan.

And he appealed to the National Ambulance through a tweet posted on its official website, drivers to exercise caution while driving and adhere to traffic and safety guidelines and speeds specified on the roads, and to leave enough distance between vehicles in order to preserve the safety of everyone.





