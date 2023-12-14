The German prosecution stated that these people were arrested on charges of planning “possible attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe,” according to “AFP.”

The prosecution said in a statement that the four detainees, who were suspected of being members of Hamas for a long time, were specifically assigned to collect weapons in Berlin in preparation for carrying out possible attacks.

Earlier Thursday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in which he said that an attack planned by Hamas in Denmark had been thwarted, in cooperation with the security services in that country.

Netanyahu's office issued the statement on behalf of the foreign intelligence service, Mossad, and the internal intelligence service, Shin Bet.

The statement stated that, “Thanks to a diligent and comprehensive intelligence investigation, today (Thursday) the Danish security services arrested seven people who worked on behalf of Hamas, and an operation that “planned to kill innocent civilians on European soil” was thwarted.

But the statement did not clarify the details of the supposed attack.

Hamas has not yet issued a statement regarding these accusations, but it says that it does not operate outside the Palestinian territories.