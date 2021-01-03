New Delhi If you are thinking of taking a loan through the instant lane app, then be cautious. There are many people in the country who are providing the loan amount to the common citizens in the name of instant loan and then recovering it at a much higher rate than the fixed rate. Recently two Chinese citizens, including two Indian nationals operating call centers from Bengaluru, have been arrested.

While giving information, the Chennai police said that on the basis of a complaint, two Chinese and several Indian citizens were arrested for operating an instant loan app. At the same time, the investigation has revealed that the main accused are active from China.

It is being told that two Chinese citizens were running a call center with the help of two Indian citizens to commit fraud in the name of instant loans in India. In which more than 100 people were appointed for online loans. At the same time, these people were asked to give instant loans to at least 10 people in a week. If he did not do so, he was also threatened with being fired.

At the same time, this arrest was made after the complaint of Ganesan who took a loan through this call center. In which Ganesan had complained that the amount is being collected from online loan app firms at a higher rate of interest. At the same time, they are being abused, threatened and harassed. According to the senior Chennai police officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal in the case, all were arrested in Bengaluru on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

