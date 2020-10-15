Pune’s Maharashtra is beset by the double trouble of flooding with Corona. On Thursday, four people were swept away by the flash floods. For the last few days, there has been heavy rainfall in many parts of the state including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur districts. An official said that some villages in Mohol tehsil of Solapur have been flooded and NDRF, District Disaster Management Cell has been deployed to evacuate the stranded people.

The NDRF said that it has deployed a team to evacuate people trapped in some remote areas of Mohol tehsil. “About 50 people stranded in remote areas of Ghatni and Kharkating villages of Tehsil have so far been evacuated with the help of NDRF team,” said a district administration official. Superintendent of Police Tejashwi Satpute said that work was going on to evacuate people from many parts of the district from Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, six people died after a wall collapsed in Pandharpur temple town of Solapur. State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed to register a case of irresponsible murder against those responsible for it. Four people were swept away by the strong water flow after heavy rains in Pune, Maharashtra. An official of Daund police station said that four people, riding on two motorcycles, tried to cross the stream on Wednesday evening in Khanota village of Pune, but were swept away by the strong current of water.



After heavy rain, the water filled in the low-lying areas of Pune

After heavy rains in Pune, there was waterlogging in many low-lying areas on Wednesday night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 96 mm of rain on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms in Pune and surrounding areas in the next few days. An official of the fire department said that they received 35 to 40 phone calls from different parts of Pune city regarding water logging and tree felling. “There is water logging in many places in the low-lying areas,” he said. Traffic on the Pune-Solapur highway was disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday evening due to heavy water logging on some sections of the road due to continuous rains. Later, the movement of vehicles resumed after the water receded.