In a shocking discovery in the Quetzalcoatl Urban Development colony, in the Iztapalapa municipality, Mexico Citya total of Four people were arrested while trying to transport human remains.

Three men and a womanthe alleged perpetrators, were caught with the Human remains bagged in a pedicabgenerating intense police mobilization, according to a live report on N+.

The detainees were caught on Villa Federal Street while handling at least three sacks of human remains. The intervention of elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City was crucial to secure the area and the packages, preventing their transfer to another site.

The moment of the arrest was not without complications. A riot broke out fight which forced the request for support from the “Grupo Zorros”, a specialized unit that arrived at the scene to control the situation and protect the home involved. The authorities have not yet confirmed whether the remains belong to one or several people.

Officers from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City went to the site to begin the corresponding investigations. The human remains found in up to a dozen sacks were transferred for a detailed forensic analysis.

The four people arrested were taken to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where their legal status will be determined.