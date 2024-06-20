In Amazon Mexicoyou can find the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 4-Pack by $1,299.00 Mexican pesos with free shipping to the entire country and 30 days to free return, which represents an excellent opportunity to keep your valuables, such as luggage, keys or even pets, located. These devices stand out for their long battery life, water resistance and several advanced location functions.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 20, 2024, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

Galaxy SmartTag2 are devices designed to help you find your belongings easily, with a battery life up to 500 days and a classification of IP67 water and dust resistanceThese locators are ideal for outdoor and indoor use. In addition, they offer advanced functions such as Compass View and Search Nearby, which facilitate the intuitive location of your objects. Are you interested? You can buy them BY CLICKING HERE.

One of the most notable features of the Galaxy SmartTag2 is its design durable and easy to use. In the Amazon Mexico price that is $1,299.00 Mexican pesosyou can also access the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and get faster delivery. You can also pay in financing as follows:

TERM MONTHLY FINANCING TOTAL 24 months $76.20* $529.99 $1,828.99 18 months $94.17* $396.20 $1,695.20 9 months $131.84* $283.18 $1,582.18 9 months $168.58* $218.23 $1,517.23 6 months $243.13* $159.78 $1,458.78 3 months $467.20* $102.62 $1,401.62

The Galaxy SmartTag2 have a price of $1,299.00 Mexican pesos on Amazon.

Advanced localization capabilities

He Galaxy SmartTag2 offers an intuitive user experience with Features like Compass View and Search Nearby. These tools allow precise and easy location of your objects, the Ring Your Tag feature Make it easier to find your belongings by making the SmartTag beep.

Long battery life: Up to 500 days.

Resistance: IP67 rating against dust and water.

Advanced location features: Compass View and Search Nearby.

Easy to use: Intuitive design and accessible functions.

Compatibility: Works with smartphones and IoT devices.

Remote Access: Control IoT devices with a single click.

The Integrated NFC It also allows you to display contact information on the smartphone of the person who finds your lost item, regardless of the operating system they use.

How are Galaxy SmartTag2 used?

To use Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, you must first download the SmartThings app on your smartphone. Then, register each SmartTag by scanning it with the app. Once registered, you can place SmartTags on your valuables, such as keys, luggage or pets. Through the app, you can track the location of objects in real timeactivate the “Find Nearby” function to get precise instructions and have the SmartTag make a sound to make it easier to find you.

Furthermore, in case of loss, the “Lost” mode Allow someone who finds the item to see your contact information by scanning the SmartTag with their phone.

The 4 Pack Galaxy SmartTag2 (2 Black and 2 White) for $1,299.00 Mexican pesos is an offer that you should not miss if you are looking for an efficient and economical solution to keep your valuables located. With its durability, ease of use and advanced functionalities, the Galaxy SmartTag2 is positioned as a standout option in the location device market.

