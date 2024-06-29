Juarez City.- At least four out of every 10 Chihuahuans live from day to day in the state, notes the National Survey on Financial Health (Ensafi) 2023 presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), which reveals that almost half of the state’s inhabitants said not having savings for an emergency.

Only 56.4 percent of residents said they had money saved, and the other 43.6 percent said they did not have the conditions to reserve funds formally, that is, in a financial institution, or informally, at home, savings banks, or other methods.

While at the national level the population over 18 years of age indicated that on average they require 16,421 pesos to cover their monthly expenses, the people of Chihuahua said that their needs are 18,300 pesos, 11.44 percent more.

Jesús Manuel “Thor” Salayandía, coordinator of the Border Business Block (BEF), regretted the situation and stressed that people who work in different economic sectors constantly express that they do not complete the income they obtain from their work.

“Half of Chihuahuans live day to day, or perhaps even a greater percentage, there are always many needs (…) an accident, an illness, some unforeseen event, they can no longer so easily deal with that issue that can suddenly appear,” he said.

He added that 37 percent of total employment in the state is classified as workers and technicians in the maquila industry, who earn on average 11 thousand or 11 thousand 500 pesos per month, which makes money management very complicated in relation to the income received.

“On average, in all formal employment they earn over 18 thousand pesos and the total basic basket for a home is worth 18 thousand 200 pesos per month. They are very crowded and just as Chihuahua is, almost all the entities are there, not to mention the south of the country, where there is a lot of informality,” Salayandía explained.

He noted that it is important for business and government to reflect on what kind of support they are providing, given that inflation continues to rise as well as fiscal costs and taxes, which further undermine the economy, impoverishing the overall outlook.