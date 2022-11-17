Another 33% say they have heard of it, but “don’t know what it is”; Brazil is the 4th country most familiar with the event

Kantar survey released on Wednesday (16.Nov.2022), entitled “COP 27 – public opinion and implications for brands”, shows that Brazilians are among those who know the most about COP27 (27th United Nations Climate Conference). According to the report, 44% say they understand the conference; Oanother 33% say they have heard of it, but “they don’t know what it’s about🇧🇷

The survey surveyed 4,800 people from November 2nd to 6th in 12 countries: Egypt, USA, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Germany, France, Colombia, China, Brazil and Australia. Around the world, two out of every 3 people have vague knowledge about COP27. However, in-depth understanding of the event is limited to 1/3 of the global population. read the full (972 KB).

Brazil occupies the 4th place in the ranking of those most familiar with the conference. It is behind China (54%), UK (51%) and India (45%).

Brazilians are also more optimistic than the rest of the world. While only 22% globally believe that COP27 will achieve important advances for the climate issue on the planet, this percentage rises to 42% in Brazil.

86% of the global population agree that “there is a need for urgent action to address climate change”; in Brazil, this total is 92%.

For public opinion, climate promises made by companies in general are not enough for the problem at hand: 76% of the world believe that companies’ plans need to be more ambitious; in Brazil, 84% share the statement.

UN CONFERENCE

COP27 started on November 6th and will run until November 18th. It is held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Seeks to discuss measures to prevent the increase in global temperature.

Ministers, climate activists, mayors, representatives of civil society and CEOs participate. It is the largest annual meeting on climate action.

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), spoke at COP27 on the morning of Wednesday (16.Nov.2022). The petista participated in the panel “Amazon Charter – a common agenda for the climate transition🇧🇷

In his speech, he criticized the isolation promoted by the government of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and stated that the “Brazil is back in the world, emerging from the cocoon it has been subjected to over the past 4 years. Brazil did not travel to any country and no country traveled to Brazil. It was as if we had been blocked.”🇧🇷

He also said that he will speak with the secretary general of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, so that the 2025 COP will be held in Brazil.