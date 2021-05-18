The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Association, Head of the Endoscopy Department at Ibrahim Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Maryam Al-Khatri, revealed that the percentage of people with inflammatory bowel diseases in the country ranged between 2 and 4% of the population, and most of them were young people (20-30 years).

This came during a hypothetical conference, yesterday, during the launch of the Emirates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Association, under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development, to contribute to improving the lives of people with the disease.

Al-Khatri said inflammatory bowel disease, a term used to describe disorders that include chronic inflammation of the digestive system.

She explained that she worked for many years with inflammatory bowel patients, and witnessed how the disease affects the daily life of patients and their families, noting that the launch of the association came to find out the needs of patients, in cooperation with other members of the association, as the association will present a comprehensive program aimed at improving patients’ lives and enabling them to participate Their experiences and support, and the association will provide them with a platform that provides an opportunity to communicate with senior specialists, who have a major role in spreading patients’ message and identifying their needs.

She added that the association will address the social aspects of the disease, while launching a website specialized for inflammatory bowel patients in the region (www.IBDUAE.ae), and the association uses educational and awareness activities to raise awareness among the public.

She explained that inflammatory bowel patients face many challenges, and they can go through difficult periods of their lives, and going to work, taking care of the family and following daily activities may be great challenges for them, along with a lack of public awareness and a lack of understanding of the conditions, as many patients may feel Introversion and social isolation.

She stated that scientific research is one of the main areas that the association focuses on, as resources will be allocated that encourage research in inflammatory bowel disease in the country, which will enable it to work alongside patients, to assess the challenges they face and develop solutions that affect their lives.





