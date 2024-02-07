The UAE Digital Government has confirmed that education is a right for every citizen and resident of the UAE, as “Federal Decree Law No. (39) of 2022 regarding compulsory education” obliges those responsible for caring for the child to enroll him in education.

It identified four obligations for the guardian or person in charge of the child’s care and education: enrolling the child in education as soon as he reaches the age specified for that, at the beginning of the school year, maintaining his continuity and regularity in studying, providing valid identification documents required to enroll the child in school education institutions, and following up on Academic achievement and behavioral performance of the child, positive contribution to raising the level of learning outcomes, and the necessity of including children of determination in school education.

She referred to three cases of exemption from enrolling in education, where the guardian or caretaker of the child is exempted from enrolling him in education in the event that the child suffers from a disease or disability that prevents him from studying, provided that this is proven by a medical report approved by a licensed health facility in the country, and a circumstance occurs to the child. Or the child’s caregiver prevents the child from enrolling in the educational institution or completing his education, and the child’s registration in any educational institution is terminated.

It reviewed the violations and penalties imposed on the guardian regarding the education of his children, including if the guardian or the person responsible for caring for the child fails to enroll him in school education or does not adhere to the period of compulsory education, the ministry or educational authority shall warn him in writing, within five working days from the date on which the fact of non-compliance is established. Enrolling the child in education or not adhering to the period.

She said, if the violation continues for more than (10) working days from the date of the written warning, the ministry or educational authority, as the case may be, must notify the Public Prosecution. She stressed the need for educational authorities to notify the Ministry of violations imposed on the child’s caregiver.

The child’s caregiver who, after being warned, fails to enroll the child in education shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than 2,000 dirhams and not more than 50,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. The competent court must oblige the child’s caregiver to enroll him in education during the period it determines.

According to Article 14 of Ministerial Decree No. 820 of 2014 regarding registration instructions for students, parents must sign a pledge to the school stating that they are aware of the provisions of the Compulsory Education Law and other decisions issued in this regard, and that they are committed to sending their children to school during the period of compulsory education.

She reviewed the most prominent provisions of the “Wadeema” Child Rights Law regarding children’s educational rights, including that every child has the right to education. The state works to achieve equal opportunities available among all children, in accordance with applicable laws. In the field of education, the state takes the following measures: Preventing children from dropping out. From schools, enhancing the participation of children and their parents in decisions regarding children, prohibiting all forms of violence in educational institutions, preserving the child’s dignity when making decisions or developing programs, and developing the education system, including kindergartens, to achieve its goals of developing every child in the mental, physical, emotional, and social fields. And moral, and developing specific and organized programs for reporting and complaints, with the aim of ensuring investigation into acts and violations that violate educational rights.