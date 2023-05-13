The Department of Education and Knowledge obligated public and private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to carry out four basic tasks to protect students, in accordance with the child protection policy from abuse and neglect, stressing that the school and its principal are considered guarantors of the students’ right not to be subjected to abuse and neglect, and the school principal agrees to play the role of guardian For all students while they are under the care of the school, and he must bear the consequences of this role.

In detail, the department affirmed that all students have equal rights to enjoy protection, safety and security in all schools, and schools bear full responsibility for the care and protection of students while they are in the care of the school and their transportation to and from it using school transportation, and the transition between all activities inside and outside the school, which Organized by the school while waiting for and participating in it. The department indicated on its official website that the published child protection policy from abuse and neglect aims to ensure that schools follow measures to protect students by applying four obligations, including protecting them while they are under the care of the school from all acts or omissions that constitute physical abuse or psychological abuse. sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect or bullying, monitoring and support for students who may have experienced such abuse or neglect, as well as ensuring that all school personnel are authorized persons to report cases of abuse, or suspected abuse, that occur within on or off campus, as well as defining the duties and responsibilities of principals and school staff in responding to suspected cases of abuse or neglect.

She pointed out that reporting procedures are done through the hotline (116111), and if the child is in danger (such as a risk of serious harm), the police must be contacted immediately at 999, and the Ministry of Interior Child Protection Center should also be notified within an hour as soon as it is discovered. In addition, school staff should inform the school principal immediately if any student is suspected of any form of abuse or neglect.

The department stressed that it aims to establish a first-class education system that is equal to and exceeds international standards, ensuring the quality and efficiency of educational performance, providing a stimulating and creative school environment, organizing teaching and learning processes in private schools, evaluating the competencies of the administrative and teaching staff, and making the necessary recommendations to support institutions. education, in addition to ensuring that schools follow the highest standards of security and safety.

If a child is in danger, the police should be contacted.