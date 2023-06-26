suffer heat It is something that almost no one likes and despite the fact that the rains will be a good palliative during this current heat wave, the truth is that having an air conditioner at home is one of the best resources we can have to calm this discomfort.

However, using air conditioners is a double-edged sword for many, not only because of the effects on health, sudden changes in temperatures. If not, using these devices for long periods of time means a greater consumption of light, and, therefore, a higher quota.

That is why below we will let you know the modes of use present in many brands of air conditioning or minisplit to save electricity.

Some of these functions will help you reduce the consumption of your air conditioning by up to 30% thanks to the technology that these devices have.

ECO mode: The Eco mode of the air conditioner is one of the friendliest with the environment, because in addition to helping you keep your home cool, it also helps you reduce energy consumption.

Most commercially available air conditioners have an ECO mode, designed to save energy without compromising the efficiency of the appliance. This mode automatically adjusts the power, raising the temperature in cooling mode or lowering it in heating mode.

On some brands, this mode is activated in coordination with the Flutter mode to generate airflow and distribution optically to cool every corner. This function can help you save up to 30% of the energy consumption of your minisplit.

Sleep mode: Sleep mode is one of the ideal options to end sweltering summer nights. This air conditioning function is designed to create a pleasant environment that is compatible with your rest hours.

By activating Sleep mode, the air conditioner gradually adjusts power, maintaining a suitable room temperature and reducing operating costs.

Turbo mode: Although this is not an economic mode, it becomes an ideal option to save electricity consumption by quickly cooling or heating a room.

This function enhances the performance of the equipment by operating the fan at maximum speed for 30 minutes and will help us end the heat during short stays at home.

It is important to note that you cannot adjust the temperature or fan settings in this mode. Turbo mode is especially useful in situations where fast cooling is required.

FAN mode: Fan mode is one of the most economical modes offered by air conditioning systems since it allows us to sacrifice the cooling compressor so that the system works as a fan.

In addition to its low power consumption, FAN mode also reduces noise from the appliance. Use it when you don’t need to heat or cool the room, but want to keep the air cool and moving.