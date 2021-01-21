This is a great month for Game Pass, with interesting announcements. And today they are 4 new games available on Xbox Game Pass (January 2021) as the first arrival of new great titles to Game Pass. This month the Game Pass has really surprised all of us with great and incredible games, among which are Control that comes to PC or the Yakuza collection. Not to mention the launch of the new console exclusive and the first totally next-gen game: The Medium.

Described by many as the Netflix of video games, Xbox Game Pass for console gives you unlimited access to over 300 games Backward compatible with Xbox One and Xbox 360 for an incredibly low monthly subscription cost. But not only does it give you the opportunity to play whatever you want, but it also offers discounts on the purchase of Xbox games and DLC. An announcement was recently made that new games would be coming to Microsoft’s flagship service this month.

4 new games now available on Xbox Game Pass (January 2021)

That these 4 games are already available on Game Pass is without a doubt something that many players will appreciate. Both PC, and android and consoles are benefited with these new ones that come to the service. The Game Pass PC and Android players will receive a total of three games, while consoles will only get two for. But among the most prominent games are Control for PC and Desperados III for consoles, PC and android.

here is the full list of games coming to Game Pass today January 21.

Control – January 21 (PC)

Desperados III – January 21 (Console, PC, Android)

Donut County – January 21 (Console, PC, Android)

Outer Wilds – January 21 (Android)