The Dubai Health Authority has allocated four new centers to the list of laboratory examination centers for “Covid-19”, which has more than 200 centers (governmental and private), distributed throughout the emirate.

Three of the new centers receive their visitors to conduct a vehicle examination in the Al-Mankhool area, the Nad Al Sheba area, and the Nad Al Hamar area, and each of them operates with a capacity of 1,500 examinations per day, and it works around the clock, seven days a week without prior appointment, in cooperation with the Unilab laboratories. ».

As for the fourth place, it is the “Al-Lisaly Wedding Hall”, as the authority designated it to conduct “Covid-19” tests, and the examination dates were set from eight in the morning until four in the afternoon during the scheduled working days (Monday to Friday) and by a prior date, those wishing to register it through Authority Application (DHA).

Dubai Health confirmed the expansion of the scope of examinations to enhance health security in society, calling on everyone to participate in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic and accelerating the steps of recovery.



