On August 30, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch four new bus routes feeding metro stations, and develop a number of other routes, including an intercity bus route, with the aim of improving daily commuters’ mobility to reach their various destinations in the emirate more smoothly and comfortably.

The four lines will be launched by replacing Line 31 with two new lines, F39 and F40. The first new line, F39, will start from Etisalat Bus Station to Oud Al Muteena Roundabout 1 stop and vice versa, with a frequency of every 30 minutes, while the second new line, F40, will start from Etisalat Bus Station to 78th Street in Mirdif and vice versa, with a frequency of every 30 minutes.

The other two lines are launched by replacing line F56 with two new lines, F58 and F59.

The third new line, F58, will start from Al Khail Metro Station, northbound, to Dubai Internet City, and vice versa, with a frequency of every 30 minutes, while the fourth new line, F59, will start from Dubai Internet City Metro Station, northbound, to Dubai Knowledge Village, and vice versa, with a frequency of every 30 minutes.

As part of the changes, Route 21 will be renamed into two routes: 21A and 21B. Route 21A will start from Al Quoz Pathology Clinic Service 1 Bus Stop to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, while Route 21B will start in the opposite direction from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Quoz Pathology Clinic Service 1 Bus Stop, to make it easier for passengers to identify the routes’ destinations, increase service coverage and improve the overall user experience.

The Authority will merge Line 61D with Line 66, and Line 95 with Line 95A, so that the merged Line 95A will become only to enable current Line 95 users to access Line X92.

The route of Route 95A will be modified to start from Jebel Ali Waterfront Veneto to Parco Hypermarket, in order to cover the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

On the same date, the bus route for Line 6 will be reduced to start from Oud Metha Metro Bus Stop to Dubai Healthcare City, due to the cancellation of part of the bus route for this line leading to Al Ghubaiba Station, to reach, according to the new amendment, the Oud Metha area.

The route of Route 99 will also be modified to cover Jafza One, the route of Route F31 will be modified to cover new stops in Al Rawda area, new stops will be added in Al Furjan area for Route F45, and Jafza One stop will be removed from Route F54. The route of Route E700 will also be modified across cities, and instead of starting from the Union Bus Station, it will start from the Etisalat Bus Station to Fujairah.

On the same date, improvements will be made to 35 bus lines, namely:

6, 20B, 26, 36A, 36B, 50, 66, 83, 88, 95A, 96, 99, 320, C01, C09, C10, F03, F05, F07, F10, F18, F23, F23A, F24, F31, F45, F46, F47, F49, F53, F54, SM1, X02, X25, X92, to suit the arrival according to the flight schedule.