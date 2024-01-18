The Organizing Committee for the Government Games, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, signed new sponsorship and cooperation agreements with four national institutions: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, and Al Fares. International Tents, in preparation for the fifth edition of the prominent event, which is considered the most important annual event on the official sports agenda in Dubai.

The announcement of the signing of the agreements comes in conjunction with the interest witnessed in the unique event, which continues to expand to global levels, which is reflected in the increasing numbers of participants annually.

The fifth edition of the tournament is organized under the main sponsorship of DP World, and a gold sponsorship from Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Damac, during the period from February 29 to March 3, 2024.

Director of Government Games, Marwan bin Issa, said that the tournament receives unlimited attention from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He added: “Since its launch in 2018, the government games have achieved achievements in cooperation with a group of major institutions and leading companies from the government and private sectors, and have succeeded in encouraging, empowering and motivating individuals to overcome various challenges and achieve sporting excellence, as an essential factor for quality of life.”

This year's edition of the Government Games will witness the inclusion of the junior category that was announced last year, with the aim of stimulating this age group and encouraging them to adopt the values ​​of cooperation and the spirit of one team that enjoys mental and physical strength, in a vision of living a rich experience that motivates them to develop their personalities. It is noteworthy that, during the past four sessions, the Government Games have attracted wide local, regional and international participation, exceeding 4,500 participants, in the categories of Government Challenge, Community Challenge and Cities Challenge.